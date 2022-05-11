Warangal techie still untraced in Germany

May 11, 2022 23:38 IST

He was swept away in a river four days ago

Kadari Akhil, a 24-year-old techie from Warangal, who was swept away in a river near Magdeburg city in Germany, where he was pursuing MS, has remained untraceable four days since the incident.

According to sources close to his family, Akhil reportedly slipped into the Elbe river and was washed away by the swirling waters.

Anxiety has gripped his parents Parshuramulu and Vanamma in Kareemabad of Warangal city as they have received no news of their son despite an intensive search-and-rescue operation soon after the incident.

Akhil had gone to Germany in 2018 after completing his B.Tech from a Warangal-based college to pursue MS in Chemical and Energy Engineering.

Distraught family members of Akhil have sought the help of the State and Central governments to help trace him through the Indian embassy in Germany. The staff at the Indian embassy in Germany are closely coordinating with German officials in their efforts to locate him, sources added.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao met Akhil’s parents at their residence on Wednesday.

A visibly-shaken Vanamma broke down in tears while making a fervent appeal to the Minister to help locate her son. Akhil’s relatives told Mr Rao that the techie, hailing from a lower-middle class family, had gone abroad in pursuit of higher studies with great determination against all odds.

The Minister apprised Akhil’s parents of the efforts being made by the authorities concerned to trace Akhil in Germany.