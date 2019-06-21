Warangal railway station to get ₹12-crore facelift

Warangal Railway station is being given a facelift to resemble the historical ‘Kakatiya architecture’ with the South Central Railway (SCR) taking up a major renovation programme at a cost of ₹12 crore.

General waiting hall, upper class waiting hall and ladies waiting hall have been widened and refurbished. The west side station building is getting a modern elevation with a spacious concourse, a general waiting hall, an upper class waiting hall and a pay-and-use toilet.

Disabled-friendly

Sufficient provisions for disabled passengers have been provided in the form of ramps at entrances, separate toilets, etc. Circulating area on west side is being widened with a separate entry and exit.

The extended circulating area will have a facility to park 100 motorcycles and 24 cars, besides ensuring free flow of ‘drop in’ and ‘drop out’ for vehicles.

CPRO Ch. Rakesh informed that the walls in the concourse and on Platform No.1 have been beautified with Cheriyal paintings with increased seating capacity on platforms.

Existing stone flooring on platform No.1 has been replaced with granite flooring to maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards besides giving it an aesthetic look.

A new prepaid AC waiting hall is also being added while one of two retiring rooms is being provided with AC and new furniture.

Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Vijayawada end has been extended to platform No.4, thereby ensuring all platforms are connected with the two FOBs. Platform No.4 is getting an extended cover and granite flooring.

Rainwater harvesting

Rainwater harvesting pits, new LED signage boards, coach and train indication boards have been provided on all the platforms for the station which handles 76 express trains and 10 passenger trains with daily passenger footfall of more than 32,000.

The station was placed third in all-India ranking on cleanliness in ‘A’ category stations, he added.