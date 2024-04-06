Warangal Railway Police catch two women with over 200 kg ganja  

April 06, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Warangal Railway Police on Thursday seized 203.4 kilograms of ganja while it was being transported from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

Two women drug traffickers from Maharashtra - 62-year-old Chandabai Bhima Beldar and 43-year-old Usha Dilip Chavhan - were arrested and contraband worth ₹50.85 lakh was seized from them.

The two were travelling in Navajeevan Express with 10 plastic bags containing 97 packets of the drug placed under their seats.

Following a surprise police check in the evening hours on Thursday, the two were deboarded at platform two of Warangal railway station. Further investigation is on.

