Warangal police chief rescues Kadapa woman

Responding to a video clip about the plight of a woman in Whatsapp, City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu took pains to rescue the woman from the clutches of her master from Riyadh.

Disclosing this at a press conference, he said that 40-year-old Perur Subba Lakshmi is a native of Lakshmipuram in Madaram Siddotam mandal of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

In December last year, she approached some local agents to find her a job in Saudi Arabia and paid ₹ 80,000 to them. She was duped and was sold to one Abdullah Sheik in Riyadh for ₹ 2 lakh by the agents Jilani, Venkatesh and Vali.

The sheik kept her as house worker and tortured her. When she begged for release, he demanded ₹ 2 lakh paid to her agents. The brokers too failed to come to her rescue. She suffered from various ailments and was helpless. She was confined to a toilet room by her master. With the help of her acquaintance, she posted the video clips. The clips somehow reached the City Police Commissioner here on June 7.

He immediately responded and along with DCP Ismail, made arrangements for the woman to come back to India. A broker in Mumbai was contacted who was able to trace out the brokers who had deceived Subba Lakshmi. After they paid the required amount to the Sheik in Riyadh, arrangements for her return here was made. She reached Hyderabad on Monday. “Though it is not in my jurisdiction, we helped the woman come back home on humanitarian grounds. A case was filed in Ontimitta police station but the police there were not able to trace the brokers for past one month,” the Commissioner said.