Warangal police arrest two ‘cyber fraudsters’ from Tamil Nadu in multi-crore scam

Published - September 02, 2024 06:09 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Warangal Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha addressing a press meet on Monday.

Warangal Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha addressing a press meet on Monday.

The Cybercrime police in Warangal have arrested two persons from Tamil Nadu, allegedly involved in a online investment fraud, duping victims across the country of crores of rupees.

According to the police, the two have confessed to have committed around 150 crimes across the country, including 15 in Telangana, where they defrauded victims of approximately ₹15 crore. Bank accounts of the accused have been frozen to prevent further fraudulent transactions.

Disclosing the details during a press conference in his office in Hanamkonda, Commissioner of Police (CoP) Ambar Kishor Jha identified the accused as Jaseel (38) and Preethi (32) from Tambaram in Chennai. The duo convinced the victims to invest large sums of money in bogus schemes such as “Internal Equity Amount of Goldman Sachs” and “Yum Branding-6001,” promising hefty returns.

According to the CoP, the investigation was launched after two victims from Hanamkonda lodged complaints reporting a loss of ₹28 lakh. A team, led by ACP Vijay Kumar, traced the accused and successfully apprehended them from Tamil Nadu. The police recovered several incriminating items from the accused, including cheque books; debit and credit cards; and mobile phones.

