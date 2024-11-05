Warangal master plan in final stages, says Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

A master plan being prepared by the State government for the comprehensive development of the historic city of Warangal is in the final stages, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

The master plan will equip the city to handle the requirements of its over 10-lakh population at least until 2050.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will soon release the master plan, according to Mr. Srinivas Reddy. The Minister reviewed the developmental programmes in progress in Warangal and Hanamkonda with Ministers, senior officials and elected representatives on Tuesday. The meeting discussed about the new master plan, inner ring road and outer ring roads in Warangal, underground drainage system and development works pertaining to Bhadrakali temple.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the Chief Minister was firm on developing Warangal on the lines of Hyderabad. The government had accordingly prepared a long-pending detailed master plan for the development of the city. Officials concerned should focus on accelerating the developmental works already launched in the areas while steps should be taken on a war footing for land acquisition relating to the ring roads planned, he said.

It was resolved to take up the 41-km stretch of Warangal outer ring road works in three phases — 20 km in the first phase, 11 km in the second and the balance in the third phase. Steps were also initiated to establish an airport in Warangal, next only to Hyderabad, he said, directing officials concerned to take steps to ensure that the proposed airport becomes operational within a year.

Officials were directed to take up desiltation of the tank abutting the Bhadrakali temple and works in this direction should be launched in earnest. Referring to the upcoming mega textile park, the Minister wanted officials to ensure that local youth were provided employment there.

