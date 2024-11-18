 />
Warangal: KUDA Master Plan 2041 approved

The plan aims to guide the urban development of Warangal and its surrounding regions for the next two decades

Published - November 18, 2024 11:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Master Plan-2041 for the Kakatiya (Warangal) Development Area which was approved on Sunday (November 18, 2024), will be accessible for public inspection at the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) office and other prominent locations in Warangal.

The Master Plan-2041 for the Kakatiya (Warangal) Development Area which was approved on Sunday (November 18, 2024), will be accessible for public inspection at the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) office and other prominent locations in Warangal. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://gwmc.gov.in/masterplan2041.aspx

The Telangana government has approved the Master Plan-2041 for the Kakatiya (Warangal) Development Area, as per the Government Order (G.O.) Ms. No. 202 issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on Sunday (November 18, 2024). The plan, encompassing a 1,805 sq. km area across 181 revenue villages, aims to guide the urban development of Warangal and its surrounding regions for the next two decades.

The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) prepared the Master Plan, which includes land use zoning and general development promotion regulations. The process involved public consultations, inputs from technical review committees, and deliberations with district officials. The draft plan was notified in 2018, inviting objections and suggestions from the public over a 90-day period.

After detailed scrutiny and recommendations from the vice chairman of KUDA and other stakeholders, the government finalized and approved the plan. The Master Plan outlines specific regulations for zoning and development while adhering to existing building rules and municipal land development regulations.

The approved plan will be published in the Telangana Gazette on November 18, 2024, and will come into effect immediately thereafter. It will be accessible for public inspection at the KUDA office and other prominent locations in Warangal.

