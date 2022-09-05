Warangal joins UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

Warangal, the second biggest City in Telangana after the State Capital has joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities.

After the inscription of World Heritage Site Tag by UNESCO to the Great Ramappa Temple in erstwhile Warangal district, Telangana gets its second recognition in the last one year by the UNESCO.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & DONER G. Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the sustained efforts to get global recognition and showcase the rich cultural heritage of India.

He congratulated the people of Warangal and Telangana on this momentous occasion, according to a release from the Minister’s office late on Monday night.

Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani said: “Learning is an investment. I believe that our Warangal’s vision for inclusive and sustainable development is in line with the UNESCO GNLC concept.”