Warangal jail to be vacated in three days

Director General of Prisons Rajiv Trivedi has said that the central prison at Warangal will be vacated in three days with the shifting of the remaining 231 prisoners and machinery used in various trades to other prisons.

On a visit to the jail on Monday to supervise the shifting operations for the purpose of handing over the premises to Health department for construction of a multi super-speciality hospital, Mr. Trivedi said 80% of prisoners were already accommodated in other jails in the State. A large portion of the machinery was also sent to Cherlapalli and Chanchalguda jails.

He said revenue authorities were surveying a 100-acre land adjacent to the police battalion at Mamnoor on Warangal outskirts for the construction of a modern jail at a cost of ₹250 crore.