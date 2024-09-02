GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Warangal flood victims urged to take shelter in relief camps amid heavy rains

Published - September 02, 2024 05:40 pm IST - WARANGAL :

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade inspecting a flood affected locality in Warangal on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade inspecting a flood affected locality in Warangal on Monday (September 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade has urged residents of low-lying areas in the tri-city of warangal to seek refuge in relief camps as rains likely to continue to lash the city.  She has inspected the flood hit areas including VDOs Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Indiramma Colony, NN Nagar, BN Nagar, Ursu Government School, DK Nagar, Telangana Colony, and Maisaiah Nagar on Monday (September 2, 2024). 

Considering the ongoing heavy rainfall and the forecast of more to come in the next two days, she emphasized the importance of moving to the relief camps set up by the civic body. These centres are equipped to provide essential services, including clean water, meals, blankets, and healthcare until the situation stabilizes.

During her visit, Dr. Wakade inspected a relief camp at a government school, where she interacted with flood victims and assured them that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and well-being. Dr. Wakade also announced that 27 relief camps have been established across Warangal to accommodate those displaced by the floods.

The Commissioner said approximately 400 people were relocated to these centres, particularly in the 49th division. The authorities provided food parcels and blankets to ensure the comfort and safety of the evacuees during this challenging period, said the commissioner.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.