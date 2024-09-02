Warangal flood victims urged to take shelter in relief camps amid heavy rains

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade has urged residents of low-lying areas in the tri-city of warangal to seek refuge in relief camps as rains likely to continue to lash the city. She has inspected the flood hit areas including VDOs Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Indiramma Colony, NN Nagar, BN Nagar, Ursu Government School, DK Nagar, Telangana Colony, and Maisaiah Nagar on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Considering the ongoing heavy rainfall and the forecast of more to come in the next two days, she emphasized the importance of moving to the relief camps set up by the civic body. These centres are equipped to provide essential services, including clean water, meals, blankets, and healthcare until the situation stabilizes.

During her visit, Dr. Wakade inspected a relief camp at a government school, where she interacted with flood victims and assured them that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and well-being. Dr. Wakade also announced that 27 relief camps have been established across Warangal to accommodate those displaced by the floods.

The Commissioner said approximately 400 people were relocated to these centres, particularly in the 49th division. The authorities provided food parcels and blankets to ensure the comfort and safety of the evacuees during this challenging period, said the commissioner.