Warangal fastest growing city: Harish Rao

Warangal is the fastest growing city in the State, particularly after the formation of a separate Telangana, said Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday.

With its new institutions and better facilities, improved road network and other infrastructure, Warangal city is the most sought-after place after Hyderabad, he added.

Mr. Harish Rao was speaking after inaugurating a private hospital called Ajara, set up by a group of medical professionals called Ajara Healthcare Private Limited.

Hospital chairman Siva Subrahmanyam and managing director Maganti Seshu Madhav said that the hospital has a 350-bed capacity with seven sophisticated operation theatres and 24-hour diagnostic service. Besides, it has other super-specialty services such as neuro, cardiac and other departments with critical and intensive care units.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, MLAs D. Vinay Bhaskar, Ch Dharma Reddy and M. Yadagiri Reddy were present.