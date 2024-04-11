Warangal CP urges youth to shun drug consumption

April 11, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - HANAMKONDA

Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha stressed the urgent need to shield the youth from the perilous grip of drug addiction. In a concerted effort to combat the drug menace, Mr. Jha, along with other officials, unveiled a wall poster on Wednesday under the aegis of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau. This initiative is aimed to shed light on the problems associated with the consumption of ganja (marijuana) and other drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jha lamented that the consumption of substances is shattering lives and causing emotional turmoil to families, and called upon the youth to shun this habit.

In a bid to extirpate the proliferation of ganja, he also appealed to the people to proactively step forward and furnish information pertaining to drug peddlers. Assuring confidentiality, he reiterated the importance of citizen cooperation in this endeavour. He promised to make efforts for a cannabis-free Commissionerate.

Additional DCP Ravi, Trainee IPS Subham Nag, ACP Saidulu from the Warangal Police Commissionerate Anti-Narcotics Bureau, ACP David from the CCRB, Inspector Suresh from the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, and Inspectors Ganesh and Sridhar Rao from the CCRB were present