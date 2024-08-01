Warangal CoP urges students to champion drug-free society 

Commissioner of Police (CoP-Warangal) Ambar Kishor Jha on Thursday urged students to be flag bearers of a drug-free society and uphold ethical values within their families.

He was speaking at the ‘Anti-Drug Sensitisation Programme’ organised by Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS-Warangal) in collaboration with the Police Commissionerate, Warangal, and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) on its campus.

Mr. Kishor Jha expressed concern over the increase in drug use among the youth in the State. He stressed the critical need for young people to adopt healthy practices over addictions and acknowledged KITS-Warangal’s efforts in maintaining a drug-free campus. He underscored the importance of discipline, physical well-being and the active role of youth in the Telangana government’s anti-drug mission.

KITS-W chairman and former MP V. Lakshmikantha Rao and principal K. Ashoka Reddy also addressed the students. DCP (Central Zone) Shaik Saleema, ACP M. Jithendher Reddy, ACP (TGNAB) Saidulu were among those present. Four hundred students participated in the programme.

