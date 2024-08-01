GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Warangal CoP urges students to champion drug-free society 

Published - August 01, 2024 07:05 pm IST - HANAMKONDA 

The Hindu Bureau
Warangal Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha, KITS-W staff and students unveil anti-drug posters on the campus on Thursday.

Warangal Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha, KITS-W staff and students unveil anti-drug posters on the campus on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police (CoP-Warangal) Ambar Kishor Jha on Thursday urged students to be flag bearers of a drug-free society and uphold ethical values within their families.

He was speaking at the ‘Anti-Drug Sensitisation Programme’ organised by Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS-Warangal) in collaboration with the Police Commissionerate, Warangal, and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) on its campus.

Mr. Kishor Jha expressed concern over the increase in drug use among the youth in the State. He stressed the critical need for young people to adopt healthy practices over addictions and acknowledged KITS-Warangal’s efforts in maintaining a drug-free campus. He underscored the importance of discipline, physical well-being and the active role of youth in the Telangana government’s anti-drug mission.

KITS-W chairman and former MP V. Lakshmikantha Rao and principal K. Ashoka Reddy also addressed the students. DCP (Central Zone) Shaik Saleema, ACP M. Jithendher Reddy, ACP (TGNAB) Saidulu were among those present. Four hundred students participated in the programme.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.