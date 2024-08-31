ADVERTISEMENT

Warangal CoP lists rules to be followed for Ganesh Chaturti festivities

Published - August 31, 2024 06:38 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Ambar Kishor Jha on Saturday stressed the need for obtaining police permission before setting up any Ganesh Mandapam (pandal).

During a meeting, he told pandal organisers to register all details of their mandapams on the official website https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in to get necessary permits.

The CoP also cautioned them against causing traffic issues and urged them to use high-quality wiring to prevent short circuits. Moreover, detailed information about the mandapam committees, including contact numbers, must be displayed prominently at the mandapams.

He advised that loudspeakers be used judiciously, ensuring that they do not disturb elderly residents or students, and reminded the organisers of the Supreme Court’s order restricting the use of loudspeakers till 10 p.m.

He prohibited the use of DJs in mandapams and called for the construction of high-quality sheds to house the Ganesh idols. The organisers were also asked to take fire safety precautions by keeping water and sand buckets nearby.

The CoP also banned alcohol consumption, gambling, obscene performances and offensive speeches or songs at the mandapams and urged the organisers to report any suspicious items or individuals to the police immediately.

