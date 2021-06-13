Telangana

Warangal Central Jail demolished

hyderabad 13 June 2021
Updated: 13 June 2021 22:52 IST

Work completed in a hurry to pre-empt people moving court against the move

The Warangal Central Jail was demolished on Sunday under tight police security to pave way for construction of a multi super-speciality hospital.

The demolition started in the early hours of Saturday but was suspended after a few hours to enable shifting of leftover material. It was taken up with several earth movers on a war footing on Sunday.

The road opposite the jail was closed for traffic and the media not allowed to go anywhere near the 70-acre campus. Only the compound wall was visible to onlookers as the demolition went on throughout the day.

Sources said the demolition was carried out all of a sudden to pre-empt litigation after it was informed that an NGO was planning to move court. The jail authorities submitted a letter handing over the campus to MGM Hospital Superintendent Chandrasekhar on Friday evening.

The 135-year-old Nizam era jail was said to have been constructed with steel imported from England and precious logs of teak wood. They were disposed of by shifting in trucks.

