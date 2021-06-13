Telangana

Warangal Central Jail demolished

The Warangal Central Jail was demolished on Sunday under tight police security to pave way for construction of a multi super-speciality hospital.

The demolition started in the early hours of Saturday but was suspended after a few hours to enable shifting of leftover material. It was taken up with several earth movers on a war footing on Sunday.

The road opposite the jail was closed for traffic and the media not allowed to go anywhere near the 70-acre campus. Only the compound wall was visible to onlookers as the demolition went on throughout the day.

Sources said the demolition was carried out all of a sudden to pre-empt litigation after it was informed that an NGO was planning to move court. The jail authorities submitted a letter handing over the campus to MGM Hospital Superintendent Chandrasekhar on Friday evening.

The 135-year-old Nizam era jail was said to have been constructed with steel imported from England and precious logs of teak wood. They were disposed of by shifting in trucks.


Printable version | Jun 13, 2021

