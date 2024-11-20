ADVERTISEMENT

Warangal bank heist: 19 kg gold ornaments stolen, robbers flee with digital video recorder

Updated - November 20, 2024 01:17 pm IST - WARANGAL

The bank heist, considered biggest in recent times in Telangana, prompted the police to deploy multiple teams

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Robbers who stole 19-kg gold from the State Bank of India (SBI)’s branch at Rayaparthy in Warangal district on Monday (November 18, 2024), fled with digital video recorder. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The major robbery in the State Bank of India (SBI)’s branch at Rayaparthy in Warangal district on Monday midnight (November 18, 2024) left the police baffled as the robbers looted 19-kg gold ornaments, worth around ₹13.61 crore, from the strongroom, and fled with the digital video recorder, in a bid not to leave any trace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank heist, considered biggest in recent times in Telangana, prompted the police to deploy multiple teams to scour CCTV footage from the areas surrounding the bank’s branch abutting the Warangal-Khammam highway and trace the robbers.

Police said the robbers used gas cutters to enter into the bank’s branch and made away with the gold ornaments kept in the strongroom. Their modus operandi was similar to that of a bank robbery reported at Bussapur village in Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district in 2022, pointing to the involvement of an organised inter-State gang of robbers in the heist.

The stolen gold jewellery belongs to gold loan borrowers who pledged the ornaments as collateral, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The borrowers need not worry as there is insurance cover against theft, said a police official, quoting the bank officials.

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US