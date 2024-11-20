 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Warangal bank heist | 19 kg gold ornaments robbers flee with digital video recorder, police baffled

The bank heist, considered biggest in recent times in Telangana, prompted the police to deploy multiple teams

Published - November 20, 2024 12:51 pm IST - WARANGAL

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Robbers who stole 19-kg gold from the State Bank of India (SBI)’s branch at Rayaparthy in Warangal district on Monday (November 18, 2024), fled with digital video recorder. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Robbers who stole 19-kg gold from the State Bank of India (SBI)’s branch at Rayaparthy in Warangal district on Monday (November 18, 2024), fled with digital video recorder. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The major robbery in the State Bank of India (SBI)’s branch at Rayaparthy in Warangal district on Monday midnight (November 18, 2024) left the police baffled as the robbers looted 19-kg gold ornaments, worth around ₹13.61 crore, from the strongroom, and fled with the digital video recorder, in a bid not to leave any trace.

The bank heist, considered biggest in recent times in Telangana, prompted the police to deploy multiple teams to scour CCTV footage from the areas surrounding the bank’s branch abutting the Warangal-Khammam highway and trace the robbers.

Police said the robbers used gas cutters to enter into the bank’s branch and made away with the gold ornaments kept in the strongroom. Their modus operandi was similar to that of a bank robbery reported at Bussapur village in Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district in 2022, pointing to the involvement of an organised inter-State gang of robbers in the heist.

The stolen gold jewellery belongs to gold loan borrowers who pledged the ornaments as collateral, sources said.

The borrowers need not worry as there is insurance cover against theft, said a police official, quoting the bank officials.

Related Stories

Published - November 20, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.