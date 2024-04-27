Warangal artist sculpts Lord Nataraja in needle eye 

April 27, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - WARANGAL

Warangal-based international micro sculptor Mattewada Ajay Kumar has unveiled his latest creation—a miniature sculpture of Lord Nataraja, delicately crafted in the eye of a needle.

The sculpture, measuring a mere 700 microns (0.70 mm) in height and 550 microns (0.55 mm) in width, is a testament to Kumar’s extraordinary skill and precision.

The work will be showcased at the 10th World Art Dubai-2024 exhibition, set to take place at the World Trade Center in Dubai from May 2 to 5. Alongside this latest creation, Mr. Kumar will exhibit a collection of his other miniature sculptures as well.

Mr. Kumar used materials such as plastic powder, nylon pieces, self-made soft wax, caterpillar hair for colouring and 24-carat gold to make this miniature wonder.

Visible only through a microscope, the sculpture boasts intricate details such as the jatajutam (hair) of Nataraja Swamy and a 90-micron sculpture of Apasmara (dwarf) beneath the deity’s feet.

Mr. Kumar said the creation of this miniature marvel demanded great dedication and he spent 145 hours over three months to complete it.

He dedicates the work to dance artistes around the world to pay homage to the artistic spirit and cultural significance embodied by Lord Nataraja.

His previous accomplishments have garnered international and national recognition, earning him praise from esteemed figures, including prime ministers, chief ministers and other dignitaries in India and abroad.

