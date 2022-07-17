War room set up in Telangana to attend flood emergency calls

Medical camps organised in affected districts

The Health department, which is monitoring the flood situation in the State, has announced the establishment of a war room that will function round the clock. The helpline numbers are 90302-27324 and 040-24651119.

Health teams in eight districts, which have been experiencing incessant rain over the past one week, have been offering medical services to people in and around submerged localities. The eight districts include Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal and Peddapalli.

Medical camps are being held to attend to the needy. A total of 24,674 persons have been treated since Saturday and of those, 25 were referred to higher health facilities. The maximum number of camps have been set up in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has urged people with symptoms such as high fever, headache, nausea, eye redness, diarrhoea and loss of appetite to visit their nearest health centre. On Saturday, Health Minister T. Harish Rao held a review meeting with district medical officials and doctors working in flood-hit areas. Following the meeting, two senior officials from the department were appointed as nodal officers to monitor the health response in the flood-hit districts.

Dr Srinivasa Rao will monitor Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem while Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy was assigned works in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Pedapalli.

Dr Srinivasa Rao visited Bhadradri Kothagudem and Dr Ramesh Reddy visited Mancherial and Asifabad districts on Sunday to review health responses in the respective districts.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, along with Mr. Harish Rao, visited a health relief camp at Sri Nannapaneni Mohan Zilla Parishad High School on Sunday where he conducted a review meeting with all the line departments.