War of words between Kaushik Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi takes an ugly turn

HYDERABAD

The issue of political leaders shifting parties, particularly the switching of loyalties by 10 MLAs elected on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket to the Congress party, has took an ugly turn with Padi Kaushik Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi - one of the defected MLAs who was made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee by the ruling party - resorting to challenges and counter challenges.

Tension prevailed at the residences of both Mr. Kaushik and Reddy and Mr. Gandhi at Kondapur and Kukatpally, respectively on Thursday (September 12, 2024), as the police were deployed in large numbers to prevent them from proceeding to each other’s houses. The war of words between them peaked since Wednesday (September 11, 2024) after Mr. Kaushik Reddy offered to send ‘a saree and bangles’ to all 10 MLAs who shifted parties.

Learnt it from CM Revanth Reddy: BRS MLA

Asked whether his gesture/culture was correct, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said he had learnt it from Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as it was he who had offered to send saree and bangles to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for the latter’s comments on free rides for women. Responding to Mr. Gandhi’s televised statement on Thursday that he was still with BRS and not joined Congress, Mr. Kaushik Reddy asked: “In that case, what’s the problem in allowing me, a colleague MLA from BRS, to your residence?”

On Mr. Gandhi’s challenge that he would proceed to Mr. Reddy’s residence despite police restrictions, Mr. Reddy said he would welcome the former and would have lunch together and then take him to the BRS headquarters first and then to party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “I will welcome him with a BRS scarf”, he said.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy announced that he along with party workers of Greater Hyderabad and combined Rangareddy district led by Medchal-Malkajigiri district president Shambipur Raju would proceed to Mr. Gandhi’s residence, which falls in Medchal district, to have a party meet there.

