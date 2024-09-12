GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

War of words between Kaushik Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi takes an ugly turn

The war of words between them peaked after Mr. Kaushik Reddy offered to send ‘a saree and bangles’ to all 10 MLAs who shifted parties. police were deployed in large numbers to prevent them from proceeding to each other’s houses.

Published - September 12, 2024 01:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. File

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. File

HYDERABAD

The issue of political leaders shifting parties, particularly the switching of loyalties by 10 MLAs elected on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket to the Congress party, has took an ugly turn with Padi Kaushik Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi - one of the defected MLAs who was made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee by the ruling party - resorting to challenges and counter challenges.

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi. File

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Tension prevailed at the residences of both Mr. Kaushik and Reddy and Mr. Gandhi at Kondapur and Kukatpally, respectively on Thursday (September 12, 2024), as the police were deployed in large numbers to prevent them from proceeding to each other’s houses. The war of words between them peaked since Wednesday (September 11, 2024) after Mr. Kaushik Reddy offered to send ‘a saree and bangles’ to all 10 MLAs who shifted parties.

Learnt it from CM Revanth Reddy: BRS MLA

Asked whether his gesture/culture was correct, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said he had learnt it from Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as it was he who had offered to send saree and bangles to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for the latter’s comments on free rides for women. Responding to Mr. Gandhi’s televised statement on Thursday that he was still with BRS and not joined Congress, Mr. Kaushik Reddy asked: “In that case, what’s the problem in allowing me, a colleague MLA from BRS, to your residence?”

On Mr. Gandhi’s challenge that he would proceed to Mr. Reddy’s residence despite police restrictions, Mr. Reddy said he would welcome the former and would have lunch together and then take him to the BRS headquarters first and then to party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “I will welcome him with a BRS scarf”, he said.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy announced that he along with party workers of Greater Hyderabad and combined Rangareddy district led by Medchal-Malkajigiri district president Shambipur Raju would proceed to Mr. Gandhi’s residence, which falls in Medchal district, to have a party meet there.

Published - September 12, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.