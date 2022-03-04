Waqf Board waiting for govt. to nominate its members

TSWB polls concluded on February 28

TSWB polls concluded on February 28

With the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) polls coming to a close, and the election of six persons in different categories, the elected board is now waiting for the government to nominate its members.

The polls which concluded on February 28 saw the election of Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini and Abul Fateh Bandagi Badeshah Quadri under the Mutawalli and Managing Committee category, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Kausar Mohiuddin and Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislator Farooq Hussain under the Muslim Member of State Legislature, and Asaduddin Owaisi elected by default under the Muslim Member of Parliament category. Z H Javeed won by means of a draw of lots under the Muslim Member of Bar Council category.

“As per the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013, there should four persons who should be nominated as a member who is an engineer or architect, from the fields of administration or management, and financial management. This is because the Board takes up construction for revenue generation, and development. There is a need for good professionals who should be nominated. The State government should ensure that a credible engineer or architect and others should be nominated to the board,” said Syed Ifteqhar Hussaini from the Association of Save Waqf Property, an organisation which works for the protection of waqf properties.

According to sources, at least two persons who were members of the previous boards have been hoping that the State government nominates them to the board. However, there is no official confirmation.

“We will have to see what happens. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appears to be busy in political developments. It is likely that nominated members will be announced once he is free. There are several names floating unofficially. It is best to wait for an official announcement,” the source said.

Sources from the TSWB said that it is not necessary that only an elected member can be elected as Chairperson of a board. “According to Act, all board members elect a Chairman. Even a nominated member can be elected as Chairman. However, a clearer picture of who will become the Chairman will emerge only after these members are nominated,” the source said.