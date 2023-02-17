Waqf Board overwhelmed with over 4,000 cases pending in various courts of law

February 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

A lack of coordination between the sections of the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) has led to delays in filing counters connected to court cases, which now stand at over 4,000.

“It is observed that the TSWB is facing much difficulty on the legal side as the pendency of cases in various courts is more than 4,000 and in addition to that everyday cases are being filed against the Waqf Board in different courts. Thus the pendency figure is increasing day-by-day, as a result counters are not being prepared and filed in time causing irreparable loss to the Waqf Board,” a proceeding issued by the TSWB Chief Executive Officer reads.

Identifying the problem the document further reads: “It is noticed that the sections concerned are either not appraising about the court cases pending over waqf institutions in respect of towliyath, managing committee, encroachment, tenants, land acquisition, etc., or are not complying with the orders passed by honourable courts resulting in contempt of court.”

In the proceeding, the CEO took note of the fact that cases in various courts of law are being filed against the TSWB almost everyday. The document also points out that given the pendency and due to counters not being filed on time the Board is facing “irreparable loss”.

To tackle this problem the TSWB decided to put in place a system to increase coordination between sections. Staff, including junior assistants, will now a report to officers with all files pertaining to court cases in their respective zones in their custody and work with them.

High Court assistants will now have to appraise assistant secretaries and superintendents of their respective zones about cases pending in various courts of law. Similarly, the assistant secretaries and superintendents will follow up with law officers and standing counsels and get counters prepared and filed in courts of law on time. Assistant secretaries and superintendents have been directed to maintain a court register so as to have first stand information of cases.