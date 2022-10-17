Waqf board officials, MLA and others meet police over land issue

Case booked against people for alleged trespassing

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
October 17, 2022 23:22 IST

A day after tension prevailed over a group of people allegedly trespassing onto land which the Telangana Waqf Board maintains is endowed to a mosque near Malkam Cheruvu, a delegation comprising members of the Muslim endowments panel, MIM legislator Kausar Mohiuddin met Raidurgam officials and submitted a representation over the incident.

Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin, TSWB Chairman Masiullah Khan, and member Z H Javed, said that the gazette notification states that survey number 82 comprising 34 guntas is waqf land endowed to the Qutb Shahi masjid. They stated that on March 6, 2022, the Revenue Department gave 18 guntas for a place of worship to another community.

“We met the police and told them that it is waqf land, and the allocation of 18 gunta land was wrong. Land should be allocated to them, but since this survey number 82 is waqf land, this allocation should be done elsewhere. We have also demanded that action be taken against those who trespassed into the boundary of the mosque and the police have said they would come to a conclusion soon,” Mr Javed said.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint, the Raidurgam police booked a case under Sections 447 and 427 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint states that around 100 people “illegally” entered boundaries of the mosque and created created nuisance.

