‘Waqf Board needs more staff for better functioning’

March 04, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) member Syed Abul Fatah Bandagi Badshah Quadri has pointed to the need for having more qualified members for better functioning of the board.

“The office staff is inadequate and there is a need to increase the existing cadre strength by reorganising the present setup, and merging the existing zones into subject-wise sections. This will ensure convenience in the early disposal of cases in the interest of Waqf,” he said.

Mr Quadri said that given that there were around 50 workers, including several graduates, who had been engaged as daily wage earners, who were working hard, there was a need to value their services. At present, graduate daily wage earners were being paid ₹500 per day and non-graduates ₹300 per day. “This is less than the wages of a daily wage labourer. Their wages should be increased,” he said.

Mr Quadri said that there was a need to strengthen staff in the Protection Section. This entails an increase in the number of Waqf surveyors. Similarly, a large number of inspector-auditors in all the 31 districts are required.

“More important, we must understand that the District Revenue Office has powers to oversee Waqf land parcels and properties. More coordination with the office is required to protect Waqf lands,” he said.

However, there have been changes in the TSBW. For instance, the number of standing counsel discharging their duties at the Waqf Tribunal and the Telangana High Court has been enhanced from around four and 10 respectively.

The move to increase standing counsel comes days after the TSWB took note of the fact that there is little coordination between members of staff working in different sections and standing counsel and law officers. The TSWB document noted that this lack of coordination was leading to delay in filing counters and keeping abreast of case listing.