Waqf Board meets for the first time this year

April 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) met for the first time this calendar year on Thursday with 134 items on its agenda cleared

According to the TSWB, a vast majority of these items on the agenda were discussed. They were connected to the appointment of renewal of mosque managing committees, a subject which gain importance given the month of Ramzan.

The board took the important decision to regularise the services of as many as 43 employees who were working on consolidated pay. The move was in response to the long-standing employees. In another development, the board enhanced the wages of daily wagers to ₹800.

According to sources, the board scheduled a meeting with a towliyath sub-committee to discuss the issues of mutawallis of dargahs and similar sites and arrive at solutions.

Interestingly, the government’s memo about the board and the State government not having any powers to insist that qazis buy marriage booklets from the qazath section was not discussed.

The board meeting was led by TSWB chairman Masiullah Khan along with Chief Executive Officer Khaja Moinuddin.

