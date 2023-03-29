ADVERTISEMENT

Waqf Board likely to discuss qazath issue at next board meeting

March 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) is likely to discuss the pressing matter of the qazath section at its next board meeting.

In recent development, the State government in a memo to the TSWB pointed out that according to judgments of courts of law, neither the TSWB nor the government had the power to make it mandatory on qazis to buy marriage booklets from the board. They also do not have the authority to fix or decide fees for solemnising marriages.

According to a TSWB member, the next board meeting has been called on April 6. While the agenda has not been circulated, it is likely to find a place on the list of items to be discussed, given the nature of the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The qazath issue is very important because it not only affects the revenue of the board, but more importantly, can have an impact on the issuance of marriage booklets and marriage certificates that are recognised the world over. It is due to this that the TSWB must take circulate the agenda well before calling the board meeting,” the board member said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US