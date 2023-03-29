Waqf Board likely to discuss qazath issue at next board meeting

March 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - hyderabad

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) is likely to discuss the pressing matter of the qazath section at its next board meeting.

In recent development, the State government in a memo to the TSWB pointed out that according to judgments of courts of law, neither the TSWB nor the government had the power to make it mandatory on qazis to buy marriage booklets from the board. They also do not have the authority to fix or decide fees for solemnising marriages.

According to a TSWB member, the next board meeting has been called on April 6. While the agenda has not been circulated, it is likely to find a place on the list of items to be discussed, given the nature of the issue.

“The qazath issue is very important because it not only affects the revenue of the board, but more importantly, can have an impact on the issuance of marriage booklets and marriage certificates that are recognised the world over. It is due to this that the TSWB must take circulate the agenda well before calling the board meeting,” the board member said.