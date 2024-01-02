ADVERTISEMENT

Waqf Board functioning affected due to absence of full-time chairman

January 02, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress government had removed Mohammed Masiullah Khan, the former TSWB Chairman, along with other chairpersons of other corporations earlier in December.

The Telangana State Waqf Board is in a state of limbo, given that there is no chairman to head it.

The Congress government had removed Mohammed Masiullah Khan, the former TSWB Chairman, along with other chairpersons of other corporations earlier in December. Sources said that given this development, the board has been finding it difficult to function smoothly. They opined that all vacancies in the board should be filled for better functioning.

“Board meetings cannot be had without the Chairman. This means that the day-to-day functioning of the board is affected. Further, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is an in-charge CEO. There is a need to have a full-time CEO. All this is leading to an improper following up of court cases. For the board to work thoroughly, all these issues must be resolved,” board member Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini said.

The TSWB is dealing with another issue. With the terms of MLC Farooq Hussain ending, and Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin being re-elected to the Assembly, board staff say that the process of filling up the positions must be done once again.

“With the previous Assembly dissolved, Mr Kausar Mohiuddin’s term at the board runs co-terminus with his term as MLA. Now that he has been elected again, the process of having him as a Muslim member of the legislature being represented in the board must be done all over again,” a member of staff said.

