Waqf Board elections on Feb. 28

Results to be declared on the same day

Member of Legislative Council Farooq Hussain on Wednesday filed his nomination for the upcoming Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) elections.

The TSWB elections are scheduled for February 28 as the term of the current board will end on February 22.

Speaking to the media soon after filing his nomination, Mr Hussain expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

“In the coming days, we will certainly make efforts to save waqf properties that have been encroached. As a member of the board, we will take steps to increase the revenue of the board,” he said.

Mr Hussain added that he would discharge duties per the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s directions. He said that he would work for all communities and sections of society. “The minorities here are completely safe,” he said, and stated that the Chief Minister has a secular mindset.

The board is to comprise of one Muslim Member of Parliament, two members from the State Legislature, one Muslim member of the Bar Council, and two members from the Mutawalli and Managing Committee of waqf institutions with an annual income of ₹1 lakh and above.

According to TSWB sources, so far four persons, including Mr Hussain have filed their nominations. The others are Anwar Baig, who filed his nomination under the Mutawalli and Members of Managing Committee of Waqf Institutions Category. Mr Baig, a representative of Masjid Saheefa in Azampura, is a member of the current elected board. A nomination under the same category has been filed by a member of the Masjid Abu Bakr in Al Hasnath Colony. Advocate M A K Mukheed filed his nomination under the Muslim Members of Bar Council Category.

Board officials said that electoral rolls have been prepared. While there were 465 voters, the number now stands at 475. The Waqf Act gives the State government powers to nominate members. These include an officer not below the rank of Deputy Secretary, and a woman member, among others. The current board began with a strength of 11 members.

While the last date of submission is February 17, scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for February 18. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is February 21. The date of polling and the date of announcement of results is February 28.