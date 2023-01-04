‘Waqf Board CEO appointment rests with State govt.’

January 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the transfer of Shahnawaz Qasim, who discharged his duties as Director, Minorities Welfare and held full additional charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB), there appears to be a thaw in the cold vibes between the two.

As was reported in these columns, Mr Qasim, an Indian Police Service officer, was transferred as Inspector General of Police, Multizone-II. While on the one hand the board previously claimed that Mr Qasim was not dedicating adequate time for the board activities, on the other, the Telangana High Court had directed that names of officers be given so as to decide a probable successor.

According to TSWB chairman Mohammed Masihullah Khan, the ball is now in the government’s court. “For now, it is up to the State government to decide. It is for them to appoint a full-time CEO for the board,” Mr Khan told The Hindu. He added that no board meetings to discuss the appointment of a new CEO are in the offing.

The board is tasked with the administration of thousands of Waqf properties and tens of thousands of acres of land parcels. With the transfer, board officials are hoping that the government will appoint a full-time CEO.

TSWB member Syed Abul Fatah Bandagi Badshah Quadri opined that there is a paucity of staff in the agencies of the Minorities Welfare Department and expressed concern over this. He said that certain posts such as the CEO of the TSWB require a Muslim officer of the rank of Deputy Secretary. He suggested that in case that Muslim officers working in other departments do not display a willingness to work as CEO on deputation basis, the State government should accord ad hoc promotions to officers of the rank of Assistant Secretary.