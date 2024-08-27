‘Waqf (Amendment) Bill infringes on freedom of religion’

The Telangana Waqf Board, in a special meeting in Hyderabad, has rejected the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill. The meeting was called by chairperson of Waqf Board Azmatullah Hussaini and attended by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, among others.

“Convinced about the harmful and damaging effects of the provisions of the Bill, the Telangana Waqf Board unanimously resolves to reject the proposed amendments,” read a statement released by the Waqf Board.

“It is obvious to the Board that the proposed Bill has been prepared with a particular mindset and aims at destroying the autonomy of the Waqf Board and the very institution of Waqf by bringing the Waqfs under the total control of Collectors who will be free to claim and determine any Waqf property as government property and give directions to Mutawalli (custodians) and its compliance will be binding on Mutawalli,” said the resolution.

“The Bill destroys the structure of Waqf Council and Waqf Board by making them nominated, introducing essentially two non-Muslim members and leaving scope for the Council and Board eventually become non-Muslim dominated,” says the two-page resolution.

The Telangana Waqf Board also charges that the proposed Bill seeks to perpetuate communal discrimination as several provisions are in direct contrast with the provisions of the Hindu Endowment Act.

The meeting felt that the Bill is a direct infringement of Articles 14, 19, 21, 25 and 300-A of the Constitution of India as it interferes with the freedom of religion and right to property, in as much as it prohibits a Muslim from dealing with his/her own property unless he is certified to be a practising Muslim for five years.