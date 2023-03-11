Wanted scamster, aide nabbed by CID Telangana

March 11, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A wanted White Collar Offender (WCO), who has allegedly duped several persons to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees, was arrested by the CID Telangana on Friday.

The accused, Surineni Upendar, 42, a resident of Nalgonda and a native of Suryapet, is a habitual offender with a history of duping people, said Additional DGP of CID-Telangana, Mahesh M. Bhagwat.

“He was arrested by the VIth Town police of Vizag for defrauding the public by creating a fraudulent company in the name of providing cheap real estate plots. He then conspired with Gala Chandra Shekar Gupta and created a dubious company in Bengaluru and duped scores of people. In continuation, he further created EPC E-wallet, a fake network products company and dare2dream networking company at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, with Chandra Shekar,” said Mr.Bhagwat.

The senior officer added that the WCO also floated a real estate venture at Tirupati on his own and duped people to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. “He is also actively involved in layering of the tainted money of Ambident Financial Scam that took place in Karnataka. Since the Enforcement Directorate inquiry and Karnataka CID cases were widely publicised, he went into hiding since 2019,” explained the official.

The CID Telangana took up a case after a complaint stating that Gala Chandra Shekar Gupta and Upendar, along with their agents, cheated gullible public of Karimnagar district in the name of illegal online Forex trading with a false promise of hefty returns since 2017.

“Chandra Shekar was arrested in September 2021 and Upendar was nabbed by the CID team on Friday. Upendar was also a most wanted criminal absconding in a cyber crime case in Rachakonda limits,” Mr.Bhagwat explained.