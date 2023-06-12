ADVERTISEMENT

Wanted in cheating case, accused nabbed from Mumbai 

June 12, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the State Crime Investigation Department arrested a man from Mumbai wanted in a cheating case registered here in 2017.

According to an official release, Pankit Mehta, a resident of Himayatnagar, along with one Shenky Palan, cheated a Mahendra Hills resident in the name of easy returns on investment in an iron ore business.

The aggrieved Ashish Jain and his mother had invested ₹6.25 lakh each, but they did not get their 5% returns every month or the investment back. A case was registered, and Mr. Mehta had remained absconding since 2020. Police said a non-bailable warrant was pending against him.

