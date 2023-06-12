HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wanted in cheating case, accused nabbed from Mumbai 

June 12, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the State Crime Investigation Department arrested a man from Mumbai wanted in a cheating case registered here in 2017.

According to an official release, Pankit Mehta, a resident of Himayatnagar, along with one Shenky Palan, cheated a Mahendra Hills resident in the name of easy returns on investment in an iron ore business.

The aggrieved Ashish Jain and his mother had invested ₹6.25 lakh each, but they did not get their 5% returns every month or the investment back. A case was registered, and Mr. Mehta had remained absconding since 2020. Police said a non-bailable warrant was pending against him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.