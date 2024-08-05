Walsh Karra Holdings to invest $5 million in WE Hub

Giving a big boost to women entrepreneurship in Telangana, the State government has signed an agreement with a US-based firm Walsh Karra Holdings guaranteeing investment of $5 million in the WE Hub over the next five years.

Phani Karra and Greg Walsh of Walsh Karra Holdings and WE Hub chief executive officer Sita Pallacholla signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard in accordance with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United States of America.

The MoU was signed in New York in the presence of the Chief Minister and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu as part of their visit to explore new partnerships and investments to the State.

“Women entrepreneurship will liberate our society and unleash the true potential of Telangana. No society can achieve its fullest potential without enabling and empowering women,” the Chief Minister said at the time of signing the agreement.

Mr. Greg Walsh said WKH would invest $100 million in startups incubating in Telangana ecosystem, both WE hub incubated start-ups and beyond being a reliable partner in the growth story of urban and rural Telangana.

Walsh Karra Holdings (WKH), co-founded by seasoned Global Entrepreneurs and Investors Greg Walsh and Phani Karra, operates out of the United States and Singapore. It is uniquely positioned to find and develop new investment opportunities to drive the next century’s sustainable economy.