Wall near Ambedkar statue demolished at KTR’s behest: Congress

Published - October 23, 2024 08:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders E. Anil Kumar, N. Preetham, Mettu Sai and Konagala Mahesh, among others, submitting a memorandum to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwath in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

Congress leaders have accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of ‘orchestrating’ the demolition of a wall near the B.R. Ambedkar statue at Lower Tank Bund. This act has hurt the sentiments of people from the SC community, the party said on Wednesday.

They urged Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwath to file a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, party leader M. Krishank and Thirupathi, KTR’s personal assistant.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Congress leaders E. Anil Kumar, N. Preetham, Mettu Sai, and Konagala Mahesh, accused the BRS of exploiting caste for political gains. BRS has always overlooked Dalit issues, they said and cited the recent incident as an example of the party’s disregard for Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy.

“BRS leaders, including KTR, are responsible for instigating this act, which has desecrated a symbol of Dalit pride,” said Mr. Anil Kumar. He alleged that during their rule, BRS had failed to properly honour Dr. Ambedkar, and even earlier, his statue was discarded in a dumping yard at Panjagutta.

The Congress leaders stated that the demolition of the wall was carried out at the behest of KTR and the BRS social media wing.

