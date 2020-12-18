Wall art project takes off

Khammam civic body ropes in talented artists

In continuation of its wall art project to enrich public spaces, Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) has focused its attention on enlivening the exterior walls of the newly inaugurated public assets, including the IT hub and the NSP walkway, among other public places in the city, with eye-catching paintings both visually appealing and thought provoking.

Giving an impetus to street art as part of its city beautification project, the civic body has roped in talented artists to accomplish the task.

Thanks to the artistic endeavour, many public walls have virtually turned into art galleries showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage of Telangana and spreading socially relevant messages on varied topics including health, civic sense, sanitation and government welfare schemes. The imposing murals of inspiring personalities from various fields, including sports, adorned the exterior walls of the sport facilities at the SP Stadium and other public places much to the delight of art aficionados and other denizens of the city. The current phase of the wall art project is focused on enlivening the public places abutting the newly constructed mini tank bund and walkways along the NSP canal besides breathing new life into the old paintings already adorning the public walls in various parts of the KMC limits, said an official of the civic body. The main aim of the wall art project is to imbibe civic sense among denizens, keep the fort city clean and green besides making it a smart and street art city, he added.