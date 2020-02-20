Walkie-talkies for Forest Beat Officers in Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana

Protection of wild animals as well as the forest is going to be more effective, albeit with a tech boost. The Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) management will soon start using wireless communication sets in the core area in Jannaram Division.

Communication has been an issue since long in areas lying eight to 10 km deep inside the forest, especially in beats like Kishtapur and Kothurpalli in the Division.

Radio chatter soon

“In 15 to 20 days we will have the wireless communication sets to be given to Beat Officers. This will help them communicate with us urgently whenever needed,” disclosed Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) S. Madhav Rao.

A visit to the core area of KTR reveal the improvements in management of the place - both in terms of infrastructure for facilitation of wild animals, and the department’s intervention. For example, there are 68 water bodies in Indanpally, Jannaram and Tadlapet ranges in Jannaram Division being maintained by the department. Besides, there are well-equipped living quarters for Beat Officers at the concerned base camp.

24x7 surveillance

“As the Beat Officers are stationed in their respective beats with their staff, the forest gets round-the- clock surveillance. The team stationed at the base camp will act as a quick response team when needed,” Mr. Madhav Rao explained.

One of the strongest methods of protection in KTR comes from the M-STrIPES foot patrolling by Beat Officers or Monitoring System for Tigers - Intensive Protection and Ecological Status, a software-based monitoring system of given areas. Jannaram Division has 40 beats in the three Ranges encompassing a total of 273 sq km of core area of KTR.

Long, foot patrols

“In January, our Beat Officers patrolled a cumulative 5,000 km within the Ranges on foot. The best effort came from M. Prasad Kothurpally, a Beat Officer, who logged in over 330 km,” the FDO revealed.

While patrolling on foot gives officers better scope for direct sighting of wildlife and also their protection in respective jurisdictional areas, the department is also aided by the fact that it has younger officers now who do not lack in enthusiasm. Among other improvements is the induction of Pressure Impression Pads at 126 places in the forest to lift foot imprints of wild animals on a day-to-day basis.