Walkathon held to foster sense of responsibility towards children’s safety

November 15, 2022 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HANAMKONDA/KARIMNAGAR

A walkathon was organised in Hanamkonda on Monday to promote awareness of children’s rights and foster a sense of shared responsibility to ensure safety and wellbeing of children.

Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar flagged off the event at the Warangal Police Commissionerate as part of Children’s Day celebrations.

The event was jointly organised by the department of Women, Children, Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare and Childline 1098.

People from various walks of life including students, anganwadi teachers, ASHAs, representatives of various government and non-governmental organisations, among others took part in the event.

Addressing the participants, the speakers underscored the need for creating greater awareness about laws pertaining to protection of children and their rights such as POCSO Act to ensure safety of children and their holistic development.

District Child Welfare Committee chairperson A. Anil Chander Rao, Hanamkonda ACP Kiran Kumar, District Welfare Officer M. Sabitha, former chairperson of Child Welfare Committee of the erstwhile Warangal district Mandala Parashuramulu and Childline nodal coordinator Iqbal Pasha participated in the event.

In Karimnagar, Collector R.V. Karnan released a wall poster as part of a campaign against child marriage at a meeting held to mark Children’s Day at the Collectorate auditorium.

A slew of cultural programmes and competitions were organised for students in several schools as part of Children’s Day celebrations across north Telangana on Monday.