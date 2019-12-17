Walkathon for Turmeric Board

As announced earlier by the Joint Action Committee of turmeric farmers, the Rythu Atma Gourava Yatra (Farmers’ self-respect tour) began from Velgatur in Mendora mandal demanding establishment of national turmeric board in the district and minimum support price of ₹15,000 per quintal for the crop, on Monday. The three-day yatra would end at Savel in Morthad mandal.

Led by farmers’ leaders S. Anwesh Reddy, M. Sai Reddy, Manohar Reddy and B. Devaram the yatra was joined by a number of women en route. The police who initially decided to refuse the permission apparently changed their mind as they wanted to watch whether it would run peacefully on the first day. The participants collected signatures of farmers and general public during the course of yatra.

The demands included besides establishment of national turmeric board and MSP, unanimous resolution in the Assembly, cooperation of all political parties irrespective of political lines to bring pressure on the Centre and setting up of the price stabilisation fund to support the crop. Meanwhile, a separate group of farmers believed to be supporters of TRS burnt the effigies of MP D. Aravind alleging that he, who promised to bring turmeric board within five days of his election, failed to achieve it.

They accused him of trying to shirk his responsibility citing the alleged ineffectiveness of all crop boards such as Coffee Board, Tea Board, Spice Board, Rubber Board and Tobocco Board in benefiting the farmers and reciting the new systems — TIES and Clusters which they were not aware of.

Mr. Anwesh Reddy, State president, Kisan Keth Congress, said that Mr. Arvind failed to keep his promise and added that the second phase of this agitation would continue till the demands are met.