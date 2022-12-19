Walk held to raise awareness on energy conservation

December 19, 2022 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

A walk was taken out by the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) and State Energy Conservation Mission on Sunday to create awareness on energy conservation.

It was flagged-off by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) chairman Y. Sathish Reddy as part of the National Energy Conservation Week (December 14 to 20). The walk that began from IEI covered Khairatabad Flyover, NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Flyover before culminating at the originating point.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sathish Reddy drew parallels between energy consumption and spending money, stating that one must do it wisely. Running fans, lights and air conditioners in homes unnecessarily must be avoided as generation of energy would result in global warming and pollution with increased use of fossil fuels.

The best gift that the present generation could give to the future generations was a safe environment, he said and explained how the TSREDCO has been carrying out environment-friendly energy conservation. As part of energy conservation, LED streetlights were being arranged in all gram panchayats, LED bulbs/tubes fixed and BLDC fans fitted with brushless direct current motors in government offices and roof-top solar power encouraged as far as possible.

Students of several colleges, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, IEI chairman Brahma Reddy and Energy Conservation Mission chairman Srinivasa Chary were among those who participated in the energy walk.