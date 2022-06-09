Wakf board chairman asked to step down

Son of the board chief arrested in gangrape case

Chairman of Telangana State Wakf Board Mohammed Masiullah Khan was said to have been asked by the TRS to tender his resignation in the wake of the arrest of his son in the gangrape of a minor girl.

Mr. Khan was nominated to the board by the TRS and elected its chairman for a five-year term only last month. He was earlier haj committee chairman.

Sources said the TRS had vested the responsibility of securing the resignation of Mr. Khan with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali but the former was reluctant to step down as his son was not proved guilty. He was quoted as saying that no one could compel him to quit as he was holding a statutory post.

Meanwhile, the police seized the Innova car of Mr. Khan in which the crime was committed. The police were verifying whether the car was owned by the government or a personal vehicle of Mr. Khan. It bore a temporary registration in the name of a woman Dinaz Jahan of Sanatnagar. The father of another boy involved in the crime was said to have leased out the car to the wakf board which allotted the same to Mr. Khan.