Wake-up call for the ruling party

The results are a virtual wake up call for TRS, coming as it is at a time when the party relaxed its grip after enjoying a near rout of Assembly elections in the State less than six months back.

Senior party leaders reflect that the TRS government did not implement a single election promise after the Assembly polls, notably loan waiver for farmers and hike in social security pensions. Moreover, the government did not have a full fledged Cabinet except the Chief Minister and Home Minister for two months after they were sworn in which crippled administration. “The message was Mr. Rao resorted to autocratic rule.”

When the party went to Parliament polls with the slogan of winning 16 constituencies and playing a role in government formation at the Centre, questions were raised by public that it exposed the “greed” of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to assume power with a small number of MPs.

Sources said the refusal of Mr. Rao not to induct K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao in the Cabinet demoralised the party cadre so much so that they worked for the victory of BJP since the elections were to do with national politics.

The allotment of tickets for newcomers and the son and son-in-law of Ministers T. Srinivas Yadav and Mr. C. Malla Reddy respectively was also not in good taste for party workers.

Another factor sources added where TRS working president Rama Rao failed to connect with people was over his often repeated call that vote for Congress or BJP was vote for Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi respectively. But, vote for TRS was vote for Telangana, Mr. Rao said but the people did not take it on its face. “People questioned us why the vote should not be for KCR”.

Initial analysis by TRS disclosed that most of the youth voted for BJP this time exploring an alternative to the former party. In the Assembly elections, both parties were looked with common identity.

It was felt that the TRS leaders became complacent after Assembly elections and did not take the Parliament polls seriously.

That was the reason why the TRS lost three seats to Congress by thin margins. The loss of Nizamabad, Secunderabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad to BJP by bigger margins were being analysed.