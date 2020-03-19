‘Waive loans of ryots without new pass books’

Hyderabad

19 March 2020 22:16 IST

Ensure all farmers get benefit from scheme: Congress

The Telangana Congress has demanded the government to ensure that the loan waiver was applied to farmers who are yet to get their new passbooks.

In a statement here, All India Kisan Congress vice president M. Kodanda Reddy said that the guidelines issued by the government were not clear about the farmers who are yet to get their new passbooks. The benefit should be extended to all the farmers who have land but don’t have the passbooks.

He said in the last term of the TRS government the loan waiver benefit did not reach the farmers as the banks collected the interest amount after the government paid in four instalments.

Given the past experience, the government should give a guarantee to the bankers on behalf of the farmers so that the benefit actually reached them. He said the Madhya Pradesh government had adopted the same policy and all the farmers are benefited from the loan waiver promised.