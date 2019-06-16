Waiting for sharing of spoils of power

Party chief unhappy with power players

The three-year term of chairpersons of 15 State government corporations expired on Saturday. Some more chairpersons of corporations and advisors to government will also demit office at the month-end.

How many of them will get extension of term is the big question on the lips of TRS leaders who are aspiring for the posts. If the displeasure of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that the chairmen had used the posts to meet their vested interests was any indication, it is likely that most of them may not get renomination.

Mr. Rao was said to be of view that these chairpersons had misused power to benefit themselves and their peers. They were neither active in Telangana Rashtra Samithi programmes nor participated in election campaign of the party. Their role was typical of enjoying power at the cost of party which was actually the springboard of their elevation.

Congressman plays politics of ‘defections’

In these days of clamour among political activists to join the ruling party, an elected representative of Congress did the most unexpected thing at the election of Mandal Praja Parishad president of Nakrekal in Nalgonda on Saturday. The 11 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency members comprised five of TRS, two TRS rebels and four Congress members.

Perumalla Sekhar, a Congress MPTC, successfully weaned away two TRS MPTC members, supporters of local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, and was elected Mandal Parishad president. Thereafter, Mr. Lingaiah organised a programme at the house of Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar in Nakrekal to admit Mr. Sekhar into the TRS. However, as Mr. Sekhar left the house the Congress scarf was back on his shoulder and he participated in the victory celebrations as a loyal party worker in his native village. Mr. Lingaiah, himself a turncoat as he won on Congress ticket in the last Assembly elections but switched to TRS, was left shocked.

Saluting the selfless service

There are a very few in society who make their life after retirement meaningful. P. Mallanna of Sadashivapet in Sangareddy district, who retired from government service 12 years ago after working as a teacher, is one among those few. Instead of sitting at home and spending his time with his family after retirement, Mr. Mallanna goes to the State Bank of India branch in the town as the business hours start and stay puts there helping the aged persons and illiterates in filling banking transaction forms, challans and applications for government schemes linked to finance from banks and also explains them about the procedures the ones he is aware of. All that he expects in return is a simple word of thanks before returning home after the closure of banking hours. Coming to know about the selfless service being rendered by Mr. Mallanna post-retirement, District Collector M. Hanumantha Rao personally met Mr. Mallanna, felicitated him with a shawl and wished him to continue his service inspiring others, apart from providing him a proper table and chair and a shade outside the bank branch.

State for voluntary surrender of dole

The accent is once again on the ‘give it up option’ for the State government. With the commencement of disbursal of money under the third phase of Rythu Bandhu programme, the government has decided to ask farmers, who are well to do, to give up the investment support as they can afford to bear the costs of fertilisers, seeds and other requirements. The issue figured in the recent meeting convened by Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi and it has been decided to conduct a wide-spread awareness campaign on the give it up option yet again.

Going by the lukewarm response from farmers in the first two phases, the government’s efforts appear to be a hope against hope.

(N. Rahul, B. Chandrasekhar and M. Rajeev)