Wait gets longer for 18-plus citizens to book vaccine slots

Standard procedure to be announced in two days, says Director of Public Health

Those aged between 18 and 45 years, and eager to book a slot for COVID-19 vaccination will have to wait.

Telangana Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said that the standard procedure regarding vaccination for that particular age group will be out in coming two days.

When people register on CO-WIN website, the Health department will get an idea of the number of people keen to get the jab, said Mr Srinivasa Rao.

With the pandemic raging on, eagerness among people to immunise themselves against the infectious disease has gone up. Until now, vaccination was open to only those aged 45 years or above. From May 1, anybody over the age of 18 years will be eligible for vaccination.

A few days ago, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered free vaccination for the population of the State, including migrant workers. However, for those in the 18-45 years age group, it will take some time as procedures regarding that are yet to be put in place.

It was clarified that the State government will stop supplying the vaccines to private hospitals from May 1, based on Centre’s orders. Private hospitals have to procure vaccines on their own. Senior officials said that they will audit the vaccines currently available with the private hospitals, and how many people they have to immunise.

Test if symptomatic

Health department officials, who had earlier said that anyone suspecting to have contracted the infection to undergo testing, have asked people to get examined only if symptomatic so that government testing centres do not becotme breeding grounds of coronavirus.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said a lot of people are getting examined out of anxiety, but they must understand that the possibility of infection rises when one waits at a testing centre along with other COVID suspects.

“The tests are needed if you have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, redness in eyes or a burning sensation, bodyaches, headaches, diarrhoea, loss or smell or taste. But some people are coming to test centres just out of panic and not maintaining precautions, even trying to cut the queue. This is leading to delay in tests for people who really need it,” he added.