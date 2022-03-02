Wait for the disclosure, CP says on Ibrahimpatnam killings

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Wednesday appealed to the media to exercise restraint and to avoid misleading reporting on the Tuesday’s double murders of realtors near Karnamguda of Ibrahimpatnam.

“The case is under investigation and all angles are being probed. However, there have been no concrete leads. Technical and scientific clues are being examined rigorously, and any findings in the direction will be officially announced to the media in a disclosure. Till then the media is urged to maintain restraint and avoid misleading reporting,” he told media persons in an informal conversation.

Mr. Bhagwat’s request came after several media outlets published or broadcast various ‘crime scene reconstructions’, which the police distanced from and said certain information would help the accused escape.

He said no weapons or vehicles were seized in the operation so far. Eight special teams were formed to pursue separate angles with expertise, he reiterated.

Both the victims, Srinivas Reddy and Raghavender Reddy were gunned down by assailants near the agricultural lands they purchased two months ago to convert them into residential ventures. On Tuesday, the latter was found in an SUV with bullet wounds under the chest, and later succumbed to the injuries, and the other victim lay dead in an open plot a few hundred metres away.

Ibrahimpatnam police are verifying call detail records, cell tower dumps, CCTV footage, and scientific clues such as bullet casings, blood and bodily fluids.